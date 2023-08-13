Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $801,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

