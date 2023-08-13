Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 479 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 67,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 424.7% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 209,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,123,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $68.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market cap of $139.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

