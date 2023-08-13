Wrapped Cardano (WADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,525.75

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $10.25 billion and approximately $3,525.75 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,061,170,836 coins and its circulating supply is 35,037,836,416 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,061,170,836.355 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.29185698 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $3,462.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

