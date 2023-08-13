Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Makes New $57,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 458.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $222.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSCO. Barclays downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

