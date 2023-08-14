1,032 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,765. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

