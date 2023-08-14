1,066 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,304,000 after acquiring an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,431,000 after buying an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,127,000 after buying an additional 79,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $1,296,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,993. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.70.

CME Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

