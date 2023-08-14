133 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Acquired by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $166,868,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of NICE by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 361,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,529,000 after acquiring an additional 220,062 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after buying an additional 122,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.26. 108,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,226. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $235.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

