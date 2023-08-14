1,387 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $9,685,937 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $170.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

