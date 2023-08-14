1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 4.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $36,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.71. 381,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,390. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.70.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

