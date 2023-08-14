1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,761,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,340,000 after buying an additional 62,016 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 54.3% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at $96,269,930.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total value of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.12. 1,485,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,420,209. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.06. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

