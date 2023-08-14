1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,382 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,615,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $989,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,358 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.56.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,069. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.