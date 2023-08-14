1834 Investment Advisors Co. Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,656 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,420,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,498,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.