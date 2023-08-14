1834 Investment Advisors Co. Raises Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,769,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 5,564.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,147,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,756 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2,945.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,924,000 after buying an additional 2,342,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,719,000 after buying an additional 1,996,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

CubeSmart Price Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $42.01. 419,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day moving average is $45.33. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.95%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

