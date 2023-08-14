1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.5% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 693,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $445,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $13.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $843.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $348.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $923.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $867.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $716.58.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

