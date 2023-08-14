1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 9,582 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,582 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. United Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.61. The stock had a trading volume of 144,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,466. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

