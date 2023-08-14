1834 Investment Advisors Co. Takes $2.24 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after buying an additional 38,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after buying an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after buying an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.48. 1,608,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,690. The stock has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $258.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average is $209.61.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

