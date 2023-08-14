1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 108,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,560,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.89. 392,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,753. The company has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

