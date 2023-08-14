1irstGold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,822.96 (1GOLD)

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.19 million and $2,822.96 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for $64.20 or 0.00218611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstGold

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

