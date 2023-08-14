2,126 Shares in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,126 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Veradigm by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 24,794 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Veradigm Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.49. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $19.77.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading

