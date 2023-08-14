3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Windle Wealth LLC

Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 3.6% of Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windle Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 14th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.01. 467,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of -36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.