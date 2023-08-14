4,327 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $3.16 on Monday, hitting $210.65. 23,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,118. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $138.65 and a one year high of $233.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

