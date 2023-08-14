58,385 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

