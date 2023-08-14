730 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by BHK Investment Advisors LLC

BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.66.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.07. The stock has a market cap of $331.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

