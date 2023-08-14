888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in July

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 829,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 759,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 888 from GBX 105 ($1.33) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Monday, July 24th.

EIHDF remained flat at $1.49 on Monday. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,556. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. 888 has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

