9,263 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Acquired by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,976,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,708,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,530,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,667 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,624,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,208,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,584 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.46. 50,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,327. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

