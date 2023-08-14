Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Resolute Advisors LLC

Resolute Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,266 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 7.0% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $59,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,648,813. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.98. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. UBS Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATVI

About Activision Blizzard

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.