Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Shares Sold by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,521. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

