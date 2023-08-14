AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) CFO Purchases $10,152.00 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) CFO Jason A. Clemens bought 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $10,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 0.3 %

AHCO stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.84. 1,151,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,493. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHCO. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.03.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

