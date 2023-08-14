Addison Advisors LLC Has $66,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 187.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.