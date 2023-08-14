Addison Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 470.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.
Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.4 %
IPG stock opened at $33.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95.
Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Interpublic Group of Companies Profile
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.
