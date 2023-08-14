Addison Advisors LLC Invests $86,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,362,000 after purchasing an additional 407,856 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,611,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,568,000 after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,191,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 761,600 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 536,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,582,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

