Addison Advisors LLC Sells 113 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $255.96 on Monday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $264.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.50. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

