Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 6.1%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.13 and last traded at $9.16. 136,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 553,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGRO. HSBC cut shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.
Read Our Latest Report on Adecoagro
Adecoagro Stock Performance
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $246.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Adecoagro
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 214.5% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 156,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 106,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 23.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 73.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adecoagro
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.