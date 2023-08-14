ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.79.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. State Street Corp raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 217.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,197 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 181.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,665,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,296,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,778 shares during the period. Caligan Partners LP purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

