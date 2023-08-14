Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,186 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $518.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $497.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.63. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $552.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.