Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Increased to C$78.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.80% from the company’s current price.

AFN has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.31.

Ag Growth International stock traded up C$1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.82. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$31.02 and a 52-week high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.95. Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.2871755 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

