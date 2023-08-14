Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.50 at TD Securities

Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Aimia Trading Up 0.4 %

AIMFF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 124,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,341. Aimia has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $3.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Aimia Company Profile

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

