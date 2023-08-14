Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Air Canada stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.51. 40,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,588. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.95.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.