Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$35.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.54.

TSE AC traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$23.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,556,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.38 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$23.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.61.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.4816017 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

