Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives $317.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $318.93.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $288.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $224.75 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.30.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.21%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.