AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bankshares

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an outperfrom under weight rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on AirBoss of America from C$10.50 to C$8.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.50.

TSE:BOS opened at C$5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$135.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.50. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.41%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

