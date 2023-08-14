AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

ANTE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.25. 152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,563. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. AirNet Technology has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.80.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

AirNet Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.