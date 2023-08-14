Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.93. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $76,452.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,072.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $76,452.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $45,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,146,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.