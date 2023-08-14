Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 39,876 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $44,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $301.34. 4,235,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,339,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20.
META has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
