Allen Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,279 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after acquiring an additional 241,026 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,925,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,848,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $123,027,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.77. 318,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.71. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

