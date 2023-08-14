Allen Investment Management LLC Has $100.01 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $100,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 61,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.72, for a total value of $50,165,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,179,117 shares in the company, valued at $39,544,697,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,967 shares of company stock worth $108,143,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $398.29. 272,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,048. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

