Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 519.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,169 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 837,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,980,919. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a PE ratio of 345.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.61.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

