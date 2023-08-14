Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,533 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.76.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $502.97. 334,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,946. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $514.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.22. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

