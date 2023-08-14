Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,455 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.17. 4,315,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,111,229. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

