Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,142 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,506,000 after purchasing an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Flex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,115,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 414,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,354 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,769.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $1,248,570.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,143,467.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $20,686,303. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.70. 411,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

